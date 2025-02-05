Best Airline Stocks To Research – February 02nd

RTX, United Airlines, American Airlines Group, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Expedia Group, and TransDigm Group are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks refer to shares of ownership in companies that operate commercial airlines, which are publicly traded on stock exchanges. Investing in airline stocks allows individuals to potentially profit from the performance of the airline industry as a whole, including factors such as passenger demand, fuel prices, and economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.08. 5,568,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,833. The firm has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.30. RTX has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.84. 6,131,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,575. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,031,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,075,846. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.68. 11,303,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,106,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $36.12.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,481,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.03.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,291. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.26 and its 200 day moving average is $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $192.34. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.83.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $12.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,352.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,813. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,288.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,312.42. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,086.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38.

