Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – February 04th

Robinhood Markets, Cellebrite DI, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the cryptocurrency industry. These companies can include blockchain technology providers, crypto mining companies, cryptocurrency exchanges, and financial services companies that offer cryptocurrency-related products or services. Investing in cryptocurrency stocks allows individuals to gain exposure to the growing cryptocurrency market through traditional stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,331,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,362,516. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

CLBT stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. 1,079,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,250. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 1,508,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,089. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. 14,345,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,004,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $659.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,632,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,655. The company has a market capitalization of $430.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

