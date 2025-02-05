Best Nuclear Stocks To Follow Today – February 04th

Oklo, Vistra, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, Berkshire Hathaway, NextEra Energy, and Nano Nuclear Energy are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are shares of companies involved in the nuclear energy industry, including nuclear power generation, uranium mining, and related technologies. Investors may choose to invest in nuclear stocks to capitalize on the potential growth and profitability of the nuclear energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of Oklo stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,868,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,157,123. Oklo has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $168.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,473,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,289,843. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $9.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,998. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.46. The stock has a market cap of $97.19 billion and a PE ratio of 63.49. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEG traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.64. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $125.85 and a 1-year high of $352.00.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,876. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $461.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $389.29 and a 1-year high of $491.67.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $70.37. 3,462,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,226. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)

NASDAQ NNE traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $37.92. 4,462,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,232,704. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. Nano Nuclear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05.

