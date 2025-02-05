BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.28. 870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
BingEx Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34.
BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.
BingEx Company Profile
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BingEx
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.