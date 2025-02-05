Blackboxstocks Inc. Enters Into Material Definitive Agreement**

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) recently announced the entry into a material definitive agreement through a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 27, 2025. The company revealed that a Securities Purchase Agreement had been inked with Five Narrow Lane LP, including its successors and assigns, under which the Purchasers agreed to purchase senior debentures from Blackboxstocks Inc.

The original agreement included the purchase of an Initial Debenture and an amended and restated senior secured convertible debenture named the Additional Debenture. Blackboxstocks Inc., along with the Purchasers and the Agent, entered into an Amendment to Securities Purchase Agreement on January 27, 2025, to increase the aggregate principal and subscription amount of the Initial Debenture and Additional Debenture to up to $550,000 and $2,300,000, respectively.

The Amendment outlined modifications to several provisions within the Purchase Agreement to accommodate the increased principal and subscription amounts of the Debentures. Palladium Capital Group LLC acted as the placement agent for Blackboxstocks Inc. in connection with the Amendment and the Amended and Restated Initial Debenture.

In association with the Amendment, the parties also entered into an amended and restated Initial Debenture on January 27, 2025, specifying terms including an increased aggregate principal amount of $550,000, requirements of holder prior written consent for any prepayments, and prohibitions on certain financial agreements.

These agreements are set to have a significant impact on Blackboxstocks Inc.’s financial standing and operational outlook moving forward. Investors and stakeholders are advised to review the complete texts of the Amendment and the Amended and Restated Initial Debenture, attached as Exhibits to the Form 8-K filing, for a comprehensive understanding of the terms and conditions.

Following the disclosure of these agreements, Blackboxstocks Inc. filed exhibits with the Current Report on Form 8-K as per the regulatory requirements, providing further insights into the details of the transactions.

The company has not disclosed any further details or comments regarding these developments.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

