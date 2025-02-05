Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BMN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,097. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

