BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $12.23.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 20,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $233,480.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,977,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,092,942.57. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 225,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,345 in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.