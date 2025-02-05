BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $12.23.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
