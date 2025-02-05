BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:CII traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,156. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.