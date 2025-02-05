BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:CII traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,156. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

