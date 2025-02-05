BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0619 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 313,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,083. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

