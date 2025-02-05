BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0619 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 313,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,083. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
