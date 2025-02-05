BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0827 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

BOE stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

