BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) to Issue $0.26 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2621 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BME traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 47,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

