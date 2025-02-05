BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces $0.09 Dividend

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0866 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. 451,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,727. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $8.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $177,083.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,417,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,580,857.22. This represents a 0.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,309,022 shares of company stock worth $18,001,077.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

