BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLW stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

