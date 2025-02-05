BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

MUI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 540,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,967. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.