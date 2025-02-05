BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN BLE remained flat at $10.75 during trading on Tuesday. 92,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,039. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $11.41.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.