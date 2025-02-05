BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BLE remained flat at $10.75 during trading on Tuesday. 92,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,039. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

