BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUJ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 141,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,878. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.