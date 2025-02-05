BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MUE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 65,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,728. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

