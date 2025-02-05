BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 3rd

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE MVT opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

