BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 3rd

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE MVT opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $11.97.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Market Volatility Creates Opportunity in These 3 Value Stocks
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Visa and Mastercard Remain Strong Plays as Consumers Keep Swiping
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 High-Yield Consumer Staples Stocks Ready to Deliver Big Returns
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.