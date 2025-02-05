BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

MVF stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

