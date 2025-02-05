BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 46,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,275. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

