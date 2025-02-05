BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MQT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 89,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,766. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

