BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance
MQY stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $13.29.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Market Volatility Creates Opportunity in These 3 Value Stocks
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Visa and Mastercard Remain Strong Plays as Consumers Keep Swiping
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 2 High-Yield Consumer Staples Stocks Ready to Deliver Big Returns
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.