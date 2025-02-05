BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

MQY stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

