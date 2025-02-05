BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BNY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 42,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

