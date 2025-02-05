Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0697 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

BCX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 409,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,506. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

