Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0697 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance
BCX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 409,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,506. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
