BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE BST traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 152,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,852. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
