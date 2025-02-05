BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BST traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 152,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,852. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

