BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
BHV opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.
About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
