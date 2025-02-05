BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BHV opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

