Blockchain Stocks To Follow Today – February 04th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, implementation, or utilization of blockchain technology. These stocks are tied to the performance and growth of the blockchain industry, which encompasses various applications such as cryptocurrency, smart contracts, and decentralized finance. Investors looking to capitalize on the potential of blockchain may consider investing in these stocks to gain exposure to the innovations and advancements in this cutting-edge technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $167.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,067,158. The company has a market capitalization of $468.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a 1 year low of $106.51 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.79.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 8,963,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,563,570. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 4.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $18.36.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. 12,860,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,478,031. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 3,963,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,408,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -2.20.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487,089. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 2.04.

