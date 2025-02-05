Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Now – February 02nd

RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks refer to shares of large, well-established companies with a history of stable earnings and a strong financial position. These stocks are typically considered to be safe and reliable investments, offering investors a potentially lower level of risk compared to other types of stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. 140,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,862. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.99.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. 20,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,763. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 million, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

NASDAQ:FBGRX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.60 and a 200 day moving average of $219.48.

