BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.12, but opened at $12.84. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 1,569,208 shares.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

