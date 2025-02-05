BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE DMB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. 58,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,262. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.