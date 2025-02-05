BorgWarner (BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect BorgWarner to post earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $704,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,094,897.32. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $698,569.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,656.02. The trade was a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

