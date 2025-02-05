Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1,201.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 232,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 3,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BSX opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $64.08 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,306.06. This represents a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,302 shares of company stock worth $4,464,725 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.