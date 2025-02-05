Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Boston Scientific updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.660-0.680 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.800-2.870 EPS.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BSX traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.58. 3,280,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,999. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,302 shares of company stock worth $4,464,725 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

