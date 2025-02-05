Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Buys 651 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 0.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. MilWealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

