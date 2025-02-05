Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,883 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 228,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 98,259 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

