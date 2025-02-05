Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 225 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,507,296,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 35,238.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,729 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,677,000 after purchasing an additional 584,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,812,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,834 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.94.

GEV opened at $356.62 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 billion and a PE ratio of 64.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.46.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

