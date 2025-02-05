Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires Shares of 912 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 912 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.6 %

NFLX opened at $994.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $906.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $781.90. The company has a market capitalization of $425.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,008.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $267,211,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.