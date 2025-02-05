Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $774,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,706,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VIG opened at $202.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $172.54 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.64 and a 200-day moving average of $196.56. The stock has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

