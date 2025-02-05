Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 11,150 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.25 and its 200 day moving average is $198.57. The stock has a market cap of $164.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $155.46 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

