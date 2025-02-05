Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 96,038 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96,038 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $3,890,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 31,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $196.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.59. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $1,001,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,137.20. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,976.78. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.