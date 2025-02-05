Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.720 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

BDN traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 358,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,904. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $862.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.34. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

