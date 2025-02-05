Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
