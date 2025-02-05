Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 392.60 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 376.20 ($4.70), with a volume of 56813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 374.80 ($4.68).

Bridgepoint Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 356.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 329.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,632.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.