Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kinder Morgan FY2026 Earnings

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE KMI opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 879,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,685.68. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,734,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,242 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,550,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,485,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

