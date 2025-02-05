Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 311.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 9,033.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of C3.ai to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 409,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $12,692,466.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,395,398.30. This trade represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $389,063.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,762.90. This represents a 72.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,090,552 shares of company stock valued at $41,475,697 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AI opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.98.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

