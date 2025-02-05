Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

