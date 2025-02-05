Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of F opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85.
About Ford Motor
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
