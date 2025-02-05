Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 211.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

