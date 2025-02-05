Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $104,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,711,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,237,000 after buying an additional 224,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,818,000 after acquiring an additional 621,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,168,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721,094 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,000,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,752,000 after acquiring an additional 376,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,241,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,454 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.35.

PM opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $134.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day moving average of $123.24. The stock has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

