Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.