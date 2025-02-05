Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,904,323,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a PE ratio of 107.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average of $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $112.80 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.35.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

